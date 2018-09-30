Alvaro Morata 'Heading for Chelsea Exit' After Giroud Gets Maurizio Sarri's Backing as Main Striker

Chelsea are reportedly considering allowing Alvaro Morata to rejoin Juventus, as the Spanish striker has fallen behind Olivier Giroud in the pecking order up front for the Blues.

According to reports in the Sun, Sarri is far from impressed with how Morata fits into his high pressure style of football, and prefers the more physical presence of Giroud to lead the line.

MB Media/GettyImages

Eden Hazard has also reportedly made it clear that he prefers to partner Giroud up front rather than the less experienced Morata, as the two have struck up an impressive partnership in recent weeks.

Morata started the first four games of the season, but after scoring just once and failing to impress the boss with his performances, lost his place to Giroud for recent league games, but retained it for Chelsea's recent Europa League and EFL Cup fixtures, in which he was unconvincing.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

If the Sun are to be believed, then Chelsea are willing to offers for the forward, with any potential January move likely to be an initial loan - and Morata's former club Juventus are looking like the most likely suitors.

Despite Morata's woes up front, Chelsea have started impressively under the tutelage of Sarri, winning five and drawing two of their seven Premier League games, including Saturday's draw with second-placed Liverpool.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The form of Eden Hazard has been a particular highlight, as the Belgian has played some of his best football in a Chelsea shirt so far, scoring six and assisting two in seven appearances.