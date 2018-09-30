Arsenal Winger Alex Iwobi Reveals How Unai Emery Has Already Made Him a Better Player

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi has spoken about how new manager Unai Emery has made him "more positive and more confident with the ball” after they recorded a 2-0 win against Watford on Saturday.

The Gunners have won their last seven matches in all competitions and Iwobi, quoted after Saturday's victory by Football.London, credited the positivity coming from the new manager that is creating a positive feeling around the club.

“The boss has basically told me that if something doesn’t work, just keep going and don’t dwell on it," he said. "He’s told me to stop being so critical and to just keep trying no matter what happens, no matter if things don’t go as I want them to."

Good morning, Gooners 👋



It's been a September to remember 😎 pic.twitter.com/Ddb5VsTgg7 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) September 30, 2018

The 22-year-old, who explains that Emery's strict training regime has made him a sharper player already, has set himself personal goals for this season and believes that his manager's guidance can help him to achieve them.

He said: "If I can score a few more goals that would be a bonus too. I’m working every day in training. The main thing that the boss stresses with me is to get in the positions to score. I scored against Brentford but I was offside. I had another chance too, and I just need to convert them."

👏 @AlexIwobi so far this season...



3️⃣ games 🔴

2️⃣ assists 🅰️

1️⃣ goal ⚽️



Keep doing your thing, #NaijaBoy 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/VJwZaqIMCK — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) September 21, 2018

Also speaking after the victory against Watford, the new man in charge at Arsenal showed that he has been impressed with Iwobi too.

Suggesting that Iwobi could become a key player for the team during his tenure, he beamed: "I am very happy with him because of his mentality."

Emery ended by highlighting the key areas in which he is looking to see Iwobi improve in over the coming months.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

He added: "He can play right or left, maybe he can do more one on one. Also, I want him to stay nearer the box to score and find assists for his teammates. This is the way for him."