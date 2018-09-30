BBC Pundit Questions Danny Rose's Honesty After Defender Wins Penalty in Spurs' Huddersfield Win

By 90Min
September 30, 2018

BBC Sport pundit Dion Dublin has questioned Danny Rose's honesty after the defender earned a penalty in Tottenham's 2-0 win against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Following Tottenham's opening goal from Kane in open play, Spurs were awarded a penalty after 33 minutes for the foul on Rose after his burst into the box which Kane duly scored, sending Jonas Lossl the wrong way.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Speaking during the game, Dion Dublin told BBC Sport Final Score that the penalty was "a weak penalty decision."


He said: “I would say it was a weak penalty decision, without a doubt, Danny’s made the best of it, without a doubt.

“There is contact - enough to make him go down? Possibly not. But he’s made the referee make a decision," added the former England striker, now equally known for his presenting duties on 'Homes Under The Hammer.'

This season has seen Englishman Rose back in the Tottenham the starting 11 having previously lost his place at left back to Wales international Ben Davies.

After speaking publicly about his troubles with depression, Rose travelled with the England squad to Russia for the World Cup looking to reignite his career after injury.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The 2-0 defeat left Huddersfield with their worst start to a league season since 1997 and cemented Harry Kane's place among the greatest at White Hart Lane, becoming Tottenham's fifth highest scorer of all time, bagging 145 goals in 221 appearances.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)