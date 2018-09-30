BBC Pundit Questions Danny Rose's Honesty After Defender Wins Penalty in Spurs' Huddersfield Win

BBC Sport pundit Dion Dublin has questioned Danny Rose's honesty after the defender earned a penalty in Tottenham's 2-0 win against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Following Tottenham's opening goal from Kane in open play, Spurs were awarded a penalty after 33 minutes for the foul on Rose after his burst into the box which Kane duly scored, sending Jonas Lossl the wrong way.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Speaking during the game, Dion Dublin told BBC Sport Final Score that the penalty was "a weak penalty decision."





He said: “I would say it was a weak penalty decision, without a doubt, Danny’s made the best of it, without a doubt.

“There is contact - enough to make him go down? Possibly not. But he’s made the referee make a decision," added the former England striker, now equally known for his presenting duties on 'Homes Under The Hammer.'

"Danny's made the best of it, without a doubt"#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/CDHtcBx5G3 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 29, 2018

This season has seen Englishman Rose back in the Tottenham the starting 11 having previously lost his place at left back to Wales international Ben Davies.

After speaking publicly about his troubles with depression, Rose travelled with the England squad to Russia for the World Cup looking to reignite his career after injury.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The 2-0 defeat left Huddersfield with their worst start to a league season since 1997 and cemented Harry Kane's place among the greatest at White Hart Lane, becoming Tottenham's fifth highest scorer of all time, bagging 145 goals in 221 appearances.