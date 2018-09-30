Daniel Sturridge Reveals What He Said to Gianfranco Zola Following Wonder Goal Against Chelsea

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has revealed the fantastic thing he said to Chelsea assistant manager Gianfranco Zola following his wonder goal against the Blues on Saturday.

With his side trailing 1-0 after a superb goal from Eden Hazard, Sturridge came off the bench to salvage a point for the Reds. The goal was a thing of beauty as the Englishman smashed the ball into the top corner from 25 yards out.

Daniel Sturridge stats so far this season:



Games: 7

Starts: 2

Goals: 4

Mins played: 188

Min per goal this season: 47



Back to his old form! pic.twitter.com/yjGs8DLj37 — Samue (@VintageSalah) September 29, 2018

Sturridge was seen laughing with Zola after the game and when asked what words the pair had exchanged, the Liverpool striker said that he had been watching videos of Zola scoring similar goals to that of his against Chelsea, as reported by the Mirror.

"[I told him I had been] watching his videos, he's a legend, I just told him I've been watching him."





Clearly a bit of banter between the two and it is nice to see that the two can have a laugh about a moment in a match that was fiercely contested by two title rivals.

Last season we would've had to bring on Solanke, Ings, Lallana to try to change the game.



This we can bring on Shaqiri, Keita & Sturridge. — Taintless Red (@TaintlessRed) September 29, 2018

As for Sturridge, it has been a big turnaround for the man who was loaned out to West Brom in January of this year.

The Englishman has come up with the goods in both the league and Europe so far this season and Reds fans will be hoping that the striker can remain fit as they look to win their first ever Premier League title.

Up next for Liverpool is a trip to Naples as they take on Napoli in their second group match of this year's Champions League, and after their win against Paris Saint-Germain last time out the Reds will be looking to make it two wins from two on Wednesday night.