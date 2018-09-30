David Wagner Remains Confident Huddersfield's Fortunes Will Turn Following Defeat to Tottenham

David Wagner has insisted Huddersfield's fortunes will change soon despite their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham at the Kirklees Stadium.



After an even start to the game, it was the visitors who got their noses in front thanks to Harry Kane heading home after an inviting cross from Kieran Trippier. Despite a good response from the Terriers, their day went from bad to worse when the referee gave a penalty after substitute Florent Hadergjonaj was judged to have pulled back Danny Rose in the box.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Kane stepped up and duly delivered to double both his goal tally on the day and his side's leading heading into the break. Huddersfield upped their performance in the second half, however the damage was done in the first 45 minutes as Spurs ran out comfortable 2-0 winners.



Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Wagner admitted whilst he was disappointed with the result, he was satisfied enough with his teams performance. When asked whether he had any complaints about the outcome of the game, he said: "Results-wise of course, performance-wise, I think the atmosphere we hosted today in our stadium speaks for itself.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"You will not often find supporters who support their team like our supporters have today. They have only done this because they have seen and they have felt that the players left everything on the grass and they tried everything. The guys gave everything, they had a real go, they fought, they stuck together and played well."



The loss means the Terriers have now gone through their opening seven games of the season without winning a game, and are still yet to score in front of their home fans. Despite the growing concern about their results, Wagner admitted he's been pleased with his side's performances on the field and that they will soon get their rewards.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

He added: "Consistently we're performing very well in games and in training and I'm completely fine with our performances. It's all about performing, working hard and then you will get your rewards, sooner or later.



"The players believe in what they are doing and believe in their potential and their talent. They tried until the final whistle. I'm unsure if the first or second half was better from our side, it isn't normal that a team who plays Tottenham and are not in the top six plays like we did today.



"There is a lack of goals, that is obvious. We have to be focused on our work, on the next opportunity, the next game."





Huddersfield now sit rock bottom of the Premier League table, and will be desperate to end their winless run when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.