'He's a Talent': Leicester Fans Praise James Maddison After Impressive Newcastle Performance

By 90Min
September 30, 2018

Leicester City fans have been given plenty of reasons to be cheerful to start off the season. They've seen their side win four of their opening seven games to start the season and currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League.

They secured back-to-back wins for the second time this season after their impressive 2-0 win away to Newcastle at St James' Park on Saturday, with one particular player grabbing the headlines.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Having been given big boots to fill after Riyad Mahrez's departure to Manchester City, James Maddison had made quite the start to his career at the King Power Stadium since his arrival from Norwich in the summer.

He's started in all seven of Leicester's Premier League games so far, scoring three goals and grabbing two assists during that time - including assisting Leicester's second goal against Newcastle on Saturday.

At just 21 years of age, he's been one of Leicester's star performers in his debut Premier League season, and is already being tipped for a call up to the England national side with fans taking to Twitter to express their delight at the impact the youngster has had on the team since his summer arrival.

He is already becoming a fan favourite with the Foxes faithful and he'll be keen to kick on and keep producing the kind of performances he's put in so far this season. 


With Leicester set to host Everton on Saturday, fans will be hoping to see more of the same from their new playmaker as they look to close the gap on the top four places.

