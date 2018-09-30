Javi Gracia Confident of Future Results for 'Deserving' Watford Players Despite Arsenal Defeat

By 90Min
September 30, 2018

Javi Gracia spoke of his frustration after his Watford side's spirited display in defeat at the Emirates on Saturday, as they fell 2-0 to Arsenal.

Watford started the encounter in typically determined fashion with captain Troy Deeney and strike partner Andre Gray pressing from the front to great effect.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

With Bernd Leno pulling of a string of fine saves to deny the dominant Hornets in the second half, Gracia's men were in need of a stroke of luck, but it wasn't to be with a cruel deflection off the hapless Craig Cathcart leaving Watford trailing with 10 minutes remaining.

Mesut Ozil then fired in from Alexandre Lacazette's cross to consolidate the Gunners' victory.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Gracia stated: "I am very upset for my players because they deserved more; a better result.

"We had a very good performance, with more shots, with a lot of clear chances to score. We deserved more. I'm sure the right results (will come).

"We are competing well in all the games. All the players are frustrated because they thought we'd be able to get a good result playing here.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"They have played well but, as in the last games, we feel we deserved more."

Watford, without a win in their previous three outings, welcome Eddie Howe's Bournemouth to Vicarage Road next weekend as they seek to rebuild some momentum after winning their first four fixtures of the campaign.

