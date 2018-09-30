Maurizio Sarri Praises Eden Hazard & Admits 1-1 Draw With Liverpool Was 'the Right Result'

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has continued to praise forward Eden Hazard, after the Belgian produced another impressive performance during his side's 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

Hazard looked incredibly dangerous throughout the match and expertly finished off a beautiful attacking move to open the scoring. Sarri has previously claimed Hazard has the potential to net 40 goals in one season, and he continued his impressive goalscoring form against Liverpool.

Speaking to The Daily Star after the match, Sarri said: "The match was beautiful. I am happy with the performance, I am disappointed they scored in the last few minutes but I feel the draw is the right result.

"Hazard can score 40 goals this season, I really think this. He is a great player and a great man.

"We have started only two months ago I think [we are doing] very well.

“Maybe they [Liverpool] are one step ahead but I am starting to think we can recover in one season."

It looked as though Chelsea were set to take all three points from the match, only for Daniel Sturridge to net a sublime late equaliser to earn his side a draw. Sarri admitted he was frustrated with the result, but remained positive about his side's performance.

He said: "I am disappointed for the moment they scored but I am really happy with the performance.

“We played against a top level team and we played very well with quality and intensity. The draw is the right result for this kind of match.

"I have the feeling we are improving match by match. I think we have the quality in the offensive phase. I think the players have been very intelligent to learn so quickly the offensive phase."





The draw leaves Chelsea in third place in the Premier League, with Liverpool and Manchester City both two points ahead of The Blues.