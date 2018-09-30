Real Madrid's Finances Explain Why Cristiano Ronaldo Was Allowed to Join Juventus

By 90Min
September 30, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo's summer move to Juventus was the big summer transfer story, with the iconic forward reportedly feeling it was time to move on after winning three consecutive Champions Leagues.

However, there is perhaps another underlying reason behind the forward's departure, and it lies in the finances of the Spanish giants, who would reportedly have made a massive financial loss if not for the €100m they received for his sale.

VI-Images/GettyImages

The Daily Telegraph's Sam Wallace explained: "Without his €100m sale to Juventus, which also wiped out his €42m annual wages, Madrid would be posting an €87m loss rather than a €43m profit.


"The accounting impact of replacing Ronaldo with the Dominican Republic striker Mariano, re-signed from Lyon, is €96m: Mariano cost €20m, spread over five years, making his book cost this year just €4m.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

"He earns €34m annually less than Ronaldo, altogether lifting €130m off the costs."

Of course, while the sale of Ronaldo ended up being the financial difference, it's possible that Madrid had contingency plans had the deal not gone ahead for whatever reason, as there is no shortage of valuable talent in the Real ranks. 

The Portuguese forward has had a reasonably productive, if disappointing by his own standards, start to life with Juventus, scoring three and assisting five in his opening seven matches in Italy.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have kicked off life without Ronaldo in reasonably impressive fashion, winning four and drawing two of their opening seven La Liga matches, as well as a 3-0 Champions League victory over Roma.

