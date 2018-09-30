Report Jumps to Wild Conclusion Over Alexis' Man Utd Future Following Omission for West Ham Loss

Jose Mourinho has lost patience with forward Alexis Sanchez, and is prepared to offload the former Arsenal player after leaving him out entirely for Saturday's 3-1 defeat to West Ham.

Goals from Felipe Anderson and Marko Arnautovic either side of a Victor Lindelof own goal confirmed what was a humbling defeat for United, but one of the big questions in the minutes leading up to kick off surrounded the status of Sanchez - who was not named in the squad.

And according to the Daily Star, Mourinho gave the short answer of "options. only options," when asked why the star was left out, suggesting he has fallen down the pecking order.

The same report goes further, stating that Mourinho and United will now actively look to offload the 29-year-old Chilean striker, who has been far from convincing since joining Man Utd in January.

Sanchez joined United after rejecting strong interest from rivals Manchester City, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan heading to the Emirates in a straight swap deal, and was expected to offer a world class counterpoint to Romelu Lukaku.

Instead, however, he has looked a shadow of the player he was when he first arrived at Arsenal, and is yet to score this season despite making five Premier League appearances.

His poor form has gone hand in hand with a dismal period for United, who sit 10th in the table having lost to Tottenham, Brighton, and most recently West Ham in their opening seven games of the season, leaving Mourinho under intense scrutiny.