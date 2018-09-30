Report Jumps to Wild Conclusion Over Alexis' Man Utd Future Following Omission for West Ham Loss

By 90Min
September 30, 2018

Jose Mourinho has lost patience with forward Alexis Sanchez, and is prepared to offload the former Arsenal player after leaving him out entirely for Saturday's 3-1 defeat to West Ham. 

Goals from Felipe Anderson and Marko Arnautovic either side of a Victor Lindelof own goal confirmed what was a humbling defeat for United, but one of the big questions in the minutes leading up to kick off surrounded the status of Sanchez - who was not named in the squad. 

And according to the Daily Star, Mourinho gave the short answer of "options. only options," when asked why the star was left out, suggesting he has fallen down the pecking order.

The same report goes further, stating that Mourinho and United will now actively look to offload the 29-year-old Chilean striker, who has been far from convincing since joining Man Utd in January.

Sanchez joined United after rejecting strong interest from rivals Manchester City, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan heading to the Emirates in a straight swap deal, and was expected to offer a world class counterpoint to Romelu Lukaku.

Instead, however, he has looked a shadow of the player he was when he first arrived at Arsenal, and is yet to score this season despite making five Premier League appearances.

His poor form has gone hand in hand with a dismal period for United, who sit 10th in the table having lost to Tottenham, Brighton, and most recently West Ham in their opening seven games of the season, leaving Mourinho under intense scrutiny.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)