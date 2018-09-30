Sassuolo 1-4 Milan: Report, Ratings & Reactions as Rossoneri Smash Serie A High-Flyers Neroverdi

Milan put their recent poor form behind them to thrash Serie A high-flyers Sassuolo 4-1 at the Mapei Stadium on Sunday evening.

Suso was the key performer for the visitors, scoring twice as Franck Kessie and Samu Castillejo also got on the scoresheet to pull Milan up to 12th and ease the pressure on Rossoneri manager Gennaro Gattuso, while Filip Djuricic got one back in the second half for the hosts.

Back to winning ways! 🙌🏻

Si torna alla vittoria! 👊🏻#SassuoloMilan 1-4 pic.twitter.com/hN0nskFCni — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 30, 2018

Check out our breakdown of the game below.

Milan





Key Talking Point





Perhaps two of the more encouraging factors for Gattuso are that his side were able to score four goals despite a highlighted attacking crisis while effectively seeing the game out to claim all three points.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Despite looking thin offensively, Milan were able to thump four past a Sassuolo side who had already conceded eight in six games this season.

Legit stunned by this Milan performance. Can't remember the last time a 2nd half of theirs wasn't nauseating — Joseph Casciaro (@JosephCasciaro) September 30, 2018

The Rossoneri, despite conceding, withstood the Sassuolo storm to great effect which would have delighted Gattuso after watching his side leak goals in recent matches.

Player Ratings





Milan: (7); Rodriguez (7), Romagnoli (7), Musacchio (7), Abate (7); Bonaventura (7), Biglia (7), Kessie (8); Calhanoglu (7), Castillejo (8), Suso (9*). Donnarumma (7); Rodriguez (7), Romagnoli (7), Musacchio (7), Abate (7); Bonaventura (7), Biglia (7), Kessie (8); Calhanoglu (7), Castillejo (8), Suso (9*).





Substitutes: Calabria (6), Cutrone (6), Laxalt (6)