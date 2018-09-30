Sassuolo 1-4 Milan: Report, Ratings & Reactions as Rossoneri Smash Serie A High-Flyers Neroverdi

Milan put their recent poor form behind them to thrash Serie A high-flyers Sassuolo 4-1 at the Mapei Stadium on Sunday evening.
Suso was the key performer for the visitors, scoring twice as Franck Kessie and Samu Castillejo also got on the scoresheet to pull Milan up to 12th and ease the pressure on Rossoneri manager Gennaro Gattuso, while Filip Djuricic got one back in the second half for the hosts.
Back to winning ways! 🙌🏻— AC Milan (@acmilan) September 30, 2018
Si torna alla vittoria! 👊🏻#SassuoloMilan 1-4 pic.twitter.com/hN0nskFCni
Check out our breakdown of the game below.
Milan
Key Talking Point
Perhaps two of the more encouraging factors for Gattuso are that his side were able to score four goals despite a highlighted attacking crisis while effectively seeing the game out to claim all three points.
Despite looking thin offensively, Milan were able to thump four past a Sassuolo side who had already conceded eight in six games this season.
Legit stunned by this Milan performance. Can't remember the last time a 2nd half of theirs wasn't nauseating— Joseph Casciaro (@JosephCasciaro) September 30, 2018
No Striker, No Problem. #Milan— Noah Posocco (@NoahP96) September 30, 2018
Player Ratings
Operating on the right hand side, Suso was a constant threat to Sassuolo left back Rogerio as his dangerous crossing heaped pressure on I Neroverdi's defensive unit.
Rewarded for his fine form, Suso delightfully whipped an acute finesse shot into the top corner to score his first goal in 19 matches. Suso wasn't done there, however, as his deflected effort rolled into the back of the net for his second of the night.
Worst Player - After such a convincing victory it is difficult to identify a poor performer for Milan.
Sassuolo played with dignity and pride, ensuring Milan earned every point in a closely contested affair which saw players from both sides putting in convincing performances.
Looking Ahead
Back on track in Serie A, Milan must now switch focus to Europe, as they welcome Olympiacos in Thursday's Europa League encounter. Milan will take renewed confidence from Sunday night's performance as they look to make it two from two in Group F.
Next up domestically is a welcome opportunity to regain further footing in the Serie A race for European football, as Milan host winless Chievo at San Siro next Sunday. An international break then follows before the mouthwatering Derby della Madonnina.