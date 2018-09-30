'Very Pleased With Performance': Mauricio Pochettino Hails Spurs Side After Win Over Huddersfield

September 30, 2018

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he was very pleased with his side's performance as Tottenham ran out comfortable 2-0 winners over Huddersfield at the Kirklees Stadium.

The game began a tense affair with Spurs slow to get out of the blocks, however it was indeed the visitors who took the lead after Harry Kane headed in from close range after a superb cross from Kieran Trippier. Huddersfield responded well and put Spurs under pressure, however their afternoon went from bad to worse.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The referee awarded a penalty on the stroke of half time when Terriers' substitute Florent Hadergjonaj was believed to have pulled down Danny Rose in the area, a penalty which Kane duly dispatched to double his side's lead going into the break.

Despite taking their foot off the pedal a little in the second half, Tottenham ensure all the damage was done in the first half and secured a comfortable 2-0 win.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Pochettino admitted it was a very tough game however praised his players, claiming he was very please with their performance on the day. He said: "Of course it was a tough game. I'm very pleased with the performance - the attitude and the clean sheet is so, so important for us.

"I'm not so excited now and wasn't so depressed before! The most important thing for now was the three points and now we need to think about the next one. We have a very tough two games ahead in Barcelona and Cardiff and it's so important to head into the international break with a good result."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Spurs fans would've been very worried as the players emerged for the start of the second half, with Jan Vertonghen and Moussa Dembele both being brought off at half time after suffering potential injuries.

Pochettino went onto admit that whilst there is a chance the pair may not be fit enough for their Champions League clash with Barcelona on Wednesday, it's too early to assume and that they would be assessed in the coming days.

He added: "We need to assess tomorrow and after tomorrow both (Vertonghen and Dembele). We'll see what happens but for now it's impossible to say anything. It will be difficult for Wednesday but of course, for me it's always about the squad and both Harry (Winks) and Victor (Wanyama) were fantastic for 45 minutes."


Tottenham looked to have hit form at just the right time, having secured back-to-back Premier League wins heading into their crucial Champions League clash against Barcelona on Wednesday.

