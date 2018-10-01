The Las Vegas Police Department has reopened a sexual assault case from June 2009 involving a woman named Kathryn Mayorga and soccer star Christiano Ronaldo, according to multiple reports.

The police department will investigate allegations from the same day—June 13, 2009—that Mayorga said she was attacked by Ronaldo in a Las Vegas hotel room. Mayorga filed a lawsuit against Ronaldo in Clark County, Nev. on Friday, and detailed her claims against Ronaldo in the German magazine Der Spiegel the same day.

The Las Vegas PD released a statement to Sports Illustrated on the reopening of its investigation below:

"The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call of a sexual assault on June 13, 2009. At the time the report was taken, the victim did not provide detectives with the location of the incident or suspect description. A medical exam was conducted.

As of September 2018, the case has been reopened and our detectives are following up on information being provided by the victim. This is an on-going investigation and no further details will be released at this time."

Mayorga alleges that she was paid $375,000 in exchange for her silence in 2009. Her current suit is seeking to void that agreement. Ronaldo denied the allegations on Instagram Live on Sunday, calling them, "fake news."

Mayorga's lawyer, Leslie Mark Stovall, refuted Ronaldo's claims in a statement to USA Today on Monday.

“I have been asked to comment on the recent statement by Cristiano Ronaldo that Ms. Mayorga’s claims are ‘fake news,'" Stovall wrote. "Ms. Mayorga’s filed complaint, the physical evidence of her sexual assault, answers to written questions regarding the sexual assault attributed to Cristiano Ronaldo, the communications and conduct of the ‘team’ representing Cristiano Ronaldo, the circumstances surrounding the purported agreement for settlement and non disclosure, and the psychological injuries suffered by Ms. Mayorga are not ‘fake news.’”