Weston McKennie's Champions League debut featured an assist. His follow-up performance included a game-winning goal.

The 20-year-old U.S. midfielder scored an 88th-minute winner for Schalke at Lokomotiv Moscow, giving the German side all three points after a group-opening draw vs. Porto. The goal was McKennie's first on the senior level in any competition for Schalke and it came off a corner kick, with the Texan rising highest to head it home.

Weston McKennie wins it for @s04_us with his first goal for the club 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/crF0EFmebl — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 3, 2018

Weston McKennie's 88th-minute game-winner is the latest goal scored by a U.S. international in UEFA Champions League. 🇺🇸 — Paul Carr (@PaulCarr) October 3, 2018

McKennie, who suffered a bone bruise against Bayern Munich on Sept. 22, returned to action a week later as a substitute vs. Mainz. He went the distance Wednesday–and Schalke needed every minute of it.

McKennie will be part of the USA's squad that will face Colombia and Peru in friendlies on Oct. 11 and 16, respectively.