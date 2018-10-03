WATCH: USMNT's Weston McKennie Scores Game-Winner for Schalke in UCL

Weston McKennie's Champions League debut featured an assist. His follow-up performance included a game-winning goal.

By Avi Creditor
October 03, 2018

Weston McKennie's Champions League debut featured an assist. His follow-up performance included a game-winning goal. 

The 20-year-old U.S. midfielder scored an 88th-minute winner for Schalke at Lokomotiv Moscow, giving the German side all three points after a group-opening draw vs. Porto. The goal was McKennie's first on the senior level in any competition for Schalke and it came off a corner kick, with the Texan rising highest to head it home.

McKennie, who suffered a bone bruise against Bayern Munich on Sept. 22, returned to action a week later as a substitute vs. Mainz. He went the distance Wednesday–and Schalke needed every minute of it.

McKennie will be part of the USA's squad that will face Colombia and Peru in friendlies on Oct. 11 and 16, respectively.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)