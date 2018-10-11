An injury-stricken U.S. men's national team returns to action Thursday night in Tampa, Fla., when it hosts South American power Colombia at Raymond James Stadium.

Veterans Michael Bradley and Brad Guzan are back with the team, but Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams are all out with respective ailments against a side that reached the World Cup round of 16 and fell to England on penalty kicks. Bradley has resumed duties as captain and is in the starting lineup, while Guzan takes a backup role to Zack Steffen.

Stars James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao lead Los Cafeteros, who, like the U.S., are playing under an interim manger after Jose Pekerman did not renew his contract with the federation. The last time the two nations met was the 2016 Copa America Centenario third-place game, which Colombia won 1-0 on the strength of a Carlos Bacca goal. The U.S. is 3-12-4 against Colombia in their history.

The U.S. nearly had a disaster in the third minute, when Antonee Robinson and John Brooks failed to communicate and allowed for Carlos Bacca to cross from the end line. It fell for a wide-open Falcao in the center of the box, but the veteran striker blasted his chance over the bar, much to the USA's relief.

The USA's first chance came in the ninth minute, when Robinson got forward down the left flank and slotted a pass to Julian Green. The U.S. attacked took a touch to evade Wilmar Barrios and sent a long-range blast towards goal, just narrowly missing the left post.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Rise up for the 🔴⚪️&🔵.

The #USMNT XI is here.



Lineup notes »

Este es el once inicial de #FCFMayores para enfrentar a @ussoccer_mnt pic.twitter.com/VhqFLxJBBn — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) October 11, 2018

Here are the rosters for both teams:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew)

DEFENDERS: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Nantes), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic), Ben Sweat (New York City FC), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC), Julian Green (Greuther Fürth), Fafa Picault (Philadelphia Union), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Tim Weah (PSG)

FORWARDS: Andrija Novakovich (Fortuna Sittard), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Bobby Wood (Hannover 96)

COLOMBIA

GOALKEEPERS: Álvaro Montero (Tolima), David Ospina (Napoli)

DEFENDERS: Felipe Aguilar (Atlético Nacional), Santiago Arias (Atlético Madrid), Cristian Borja (Toluca), Deiver Machado (Atlético Nacional) Jeison Murillo (Valencia), Óscar Murillo (Pachuca), Helibelton Palacios (Atlético Nacional), Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham)

MIDFIELDERS: Wílmar Barrios (Boca Juniors), Edwin Cardona (Boca Juniors), Juan Cuadrado (Juventus), Didier Moreno (Deportivo La Coruña), Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate), Juan Daniel Roa (Indendiente Santa Fe), James Rodríguez (Bayern Munich), Mateus Uribe (Club América), Sebastián Villa (Boca Juniors)

FORWARDS: Carlos Bacca (Villarreal), Miguel Borja (Palmeiras), Yimmi Chará (Atlético Mineiro), Radamel Falcao (Monaco), Cucho Hernández (Huesca)