Charlie Adams Has Surfaced as a Candidate for the Managerial Role at Hometown Club

By 90Min
October 17, 2018

Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam is reportedly interested in pursuing a player/coaching role at his Scottish hometown club Dundee.

Dundee sit at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership, winning just one of their eight matches and losing the other seven. They sacked manager Neil McCann on Monday and are looking for potential replacements, with Adam a potential suitor according to the Stoke Sentinel.

Following the announcement of McCann's dismissal, Adam tweeted his frustration at the decision to let him go.

Former Ross County manager Jim McIntyre, who previously played for city rivals Dundee United, has been lined up as the ideal candidate for the Dens, but Dundee's regional paper The Courier believe that Adam is considering the possibility of joining a new-look management team at Dens Park.

Adam is a lifelong Dundee fan and his affection for his hometown team is no secret. He has twice played for them in testimonials and refused to rule out the possibility of rejoining them.

"That’s me done it twice," he previously said. "You never know what will happen in the future."

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The Scot is heading towards the latter stages of his playing career. He's made 167 appearances for Stoke City, but hasn't featured very often for the Potters this season under manager Gary Rowett, with the majority of his game time coming for Stoke's Under-23s.

His only contribution in the Championship this season has been an eight-minute cameo, and with possibility of a new player/coaching role in his home-town, it would make sense if the 32-year-old decides to seek his options elsewhere.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)