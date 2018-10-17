David Seaman Claims Rival Premier League Goalkeeper's Distribution Is Better Than Alisson's

By 90Min
October 17, 2018

Premier League and Arsenal legend David Seaman has claimed that Jordan Pickford is the best goalkeeper has the best distribution in the English top flight; ahead of the likes of Alisson Becker & Ederson.

The former England international was speaking after the Three Lions secured a vital win in the UEFA Nations League against Spain, where Pickford's distribution played a vital part in the opening two goals at the Estadio Benito Villamarín.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

As well as proving that he is England's first choice goalkeeper "10 times over", Seaman also believes that Pickford is a cut above the rest of the goalkeepers in the Premier League when it comes to his distribution.

"When he hits it, you think, ‘Where’s this going?’, but it ends up going straight to the man that he’s aiming for," Seaman to evertonfc.com. "That part of his distribution is amazing.

"In the Premier League, you’ve got three guys who are really good when it comes to their distribution. You’ve got the two Brazilian keepers - Ederson at Manchester City and Alisson at Liverpool - but they’re not as good as Jordan is with his long passes out of his hands.

"It is the quickness with how he does it, too. As soon as he gets the ball you can see him straight away looking up and rushing to start an attack. It’s great to see. Not only does he see it, he actually executes it and does it with real class."

Both Ederson and Alisson have been revelations at their respective clubs, with the former proving to be an indispensable part of Manchester City's title-winning squad last season.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

Alisson, meanwhile, is having a similar effect in the north-west. Already Liverpool look a lot stronger at the back, and despite having a high-profile blunder against Leicester City earlier this year, the Brazil international has saved the Reds more than a handful of points already this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)