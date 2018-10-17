David Seaman Claims Rival Premier League Goalkeeper's Distribution Is Better Than Alisson's

Premier League and Arsenal legend David Seaman has claimed that Jordan Pickford is the best goalkeeper has the best distribution in the English top flight; ahead of the likes of Alisson Becker & Ederson.

The former England international was speaking after the Three Lions secured a vital win in the UEFA Nations League against Spain, where Pickford's distribution played a vital part in the opening two goals at the Estadio Benito Villamarín.

As well as proving that he is England's first choice goalkeeper "10 times over", Seaman also believes that Pickford is a cut above the rest of the goalkeepers in the Premier League when it comes to his distribution.

"When he hits it, you think, ‘Where’s this going?’, but it ends up going straight to the man that he’s aiming for," Seaman to evertonfc.com. "That part of his distribution is amazing.

"In the Premier League, you’ve got three guys who are really good when it comes to their distribution. You’ve got the two Brazilian keepers - Ederson at Manchester City and Alisson at Liverpool - but they’re not as good as Jordan is with his long passes out of his hands.

Pickford makes both England’s great goals by his distribution! Great finishes by Sterling and Rashford! Come on England!! @England — Peter Shilton (@Peter_Shilton) October 15, 2018

"It is the quickness with how he does it, too. As soon as he gets the ball you can see him straight away looking up and rushing to start an attack. It’s great to see. Not only does he see it, he actually executes it and does it with real class."

Both Ederson and Alisson have been revelations at their respective clubs, with the former proving to be an indispensable part of Manchester City's title-winning squad last season.

Alisson, meanwhile, is having a similar effect in the north-west. Already Liverpool look a lot stronger at the back, and despite having a high-profile blunder against Leicester City earlier this year, the Brazil international has saved the Reds more than a handful of points already this season.