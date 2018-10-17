Fabinho Tips Teammate to Become One of World's Best & Reveals He Used to Watch Reds Star on TV

By 90Min
October 17, 2018

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has backed teammate Sadio Mane to become 'one of the best players' in the world'.

The 24-year-old summer signing hailed the 'excellent' Liverpool attacker and revealed he liked what he saw when watching him on TV prior to his Anfield move. 

Senegal international Mane is part of a devastating front three crafted by manager Jurgen Klopp, as the Merseyside club aim to win their first Premier League title in nearly three decades. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

 "Sadio Mane is an excellent player. Before I came to Liverpool, I saw him on TV and I liked him a lot," said Fabinho, as quoted by the Daily Star"He is very fast and very intelligent. He has everything to continue growing to become one of the best players in the world.

"I hope he continues with us for a long time. It is a pleasure to play alongside him."

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Despite his big-money move from Monaco in the summer, Brazilian international Fabinho has struggled for game time because of the tough competition in Liverpool's midfield.

Mane, on the other hand, has started every Premier League match for Klopp, scoring four goals from eight games. 

Last season, the powerful forward struck 20 goals in all competitions, but he couldn't match the 44 goals scored by teammate Salah. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)