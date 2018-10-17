Fabinho Tips Teammate to Become One of World's Best & Reveals He Used to Watch Reds Star on TV

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has backed teammate Sadio Mane to become 'one of the best players' in the world'.

The 24-year-old summer signing hailed the 'excellent' Liverpool attacker and revealed he liked what he saw when watching him on TV prior to his Anfield move.

Senegal international Mane is part of a devastating front three crafted by manager Jurgen Klopp, as the Merseyside club aim to win their first Premier League title in nearly three decades.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"Sadio Mane is an excellent player. Before I came to Liverpool, I saw him on TV and I liked him a lot," said Fabinho, as quoted by the Daily Star. "He is very fast and very intelligent. He has everything to continue growing to become one of the best players in the world.

"I hope he continues with us for a long time. It is a pleasure to play alongside him."

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Despite his big-money move from Monaco in the summer, Brazilian international Fabinho has struggled for game time because of the tough competition in Liverpool's midfield.

Mane, on the other hand, has started every Premier League match for Klopp, scoring four goals from eight games.

Last season, the powerful forward struck 20 goals in all competitions, but he couldn't match the 44 goals scored by teammate Salah.