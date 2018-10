IMPORTANTE: Martínez y Vela están entre los 19 jugadores latinos nominados al Premio MVP de la MLS

#ATLUTD are up for several MLS year-end awards!



•Josef Martinez & Miguel Almirón for MVP

•LGP & Michael Parkhurst for Defender of the Year

•Brad Guzan for Goalkeeper of the Year

•Guzan for Humanitarian of the Year

•Tata Martino for Coach of the Year



Voting kicks off Oct 15 pic.twitter.com/E0NuD6KQzL