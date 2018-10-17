Liverpool Remain in Contact With Hoffenheim Playmaker After Recovery From Knee Injury

Liverpool are reportedly still in touch with the representatives of Hoffenheim and Germany midfielder Kerem Demirbay after the midfielder succesfully made his return from injury this season.

German publication Bild had earlier this year linked Demirbay with both Liverpool and Arsenal, but the interest quietened down when he suffered a knee injury against Hertha BSC in February.



However, TurkishFootball report that Jurgen Klopp's side remain keen on bringing the playmaker to Anfield and are still in contact with the player's representatives.





A deal for Demirbay may be easier for the Reds to complete than some other clubs on their level, as the midfielder is represented by the Arena11 sports group, who also count Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Naby Keita among their clients.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp was the manager of Borussia Dortmund when the Germany international left to join Hamburg SV in 2013. The midfielder spent three years at the Volksparkstadion before his move to Bundesliga rivals Hoffenheim two years ago.

Since returning from his knee and ankle issue this season, the 25-year-old Demirbay has provided an assist in his first four appearances for the Bundesliga side and played the full 90 minutes in their Champions League defeat at home to Manchester City last month.



