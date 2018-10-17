Liverpool Unlikely to Recall Welsh Youngster From Loan Despite Mounting Injury Crisis

Despite injuries to Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita over the international break, Liverpool are unlikely to recall their precocious Welsh youngster Harry Wilson from his loan spell at Derby.

Wilson, still just 21 years old, is his country's youngest ever representative after earning his debut back in 2013, and was in the headlines once more this week after his wonderful free kick downed the Republic of Ireland in their UEFA Nations League clash.

However, according to ESPN, even if there was a recall clause in Wilson's loan contract with Derby County, the Reds would be reluctant to trigger it, as they believe a full season with the Rams is in both their interests.

Though it is as of yet unknown whether such a clause exists, it is understood that the Championship club have no option to sign the Welshman at the end of his temporary deal.

In addition to those aforementioned fitness concerns, Jurgen Klopp's side have also lost James Milner to a hamstring injury sustained against Manchester City.



The young winger has garnered high levels of praise throughout his fledgling career thus far, but perhaps none pushed the bar quite as high as Ryan Giggs after the 1-0 win at the Aviva Stadium.

When asked about the goal, the Dragons' manager declared: "It's a special talent to be able to do that. He does it all the time in the training.

"I have seen David Beckham over the years with his free kicks and it's all about practice, practice, practice, and Harry does that as well."

Of course, the ex-Manchester United man wasn't explicitly saying the Liverpool player's technique was to akin to Beckham's, but merely mentioning him in the same breath is high praise indeed, especially coming from a legend such as Giggs.

