Man Utd 'Trying to Seduce' PSG Midfielder Amid Interest From Barcelona & Premier League Rivals

Manchester United are the latest team to be linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who could find himself out of contract at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old is a product of the PSG youth academy but has rejected several offers of a new contract from the club. As a result, Rabiot will be able to negotiate a contract with any overseas clubs in January.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo claim that Manchester United are one of many clubs who are 'trying to seduce' Rabiot in an attempt to win the race for his signature. PSG are still trying to convince Rabiot to renew his contract, whilst he is also reportedly set to receive lucrative offers from the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool and Arsenal.

He is believed to be demanding around £9m a year, which is unlikely to prove an issue for any interested sides as they will avoid paying a transfer fee to bring the Frenchman to their club.

This is not the first time that the Red Devils have been named as potential suitors for Rabiot. French outlet Paris United published a report earlier this year which claimed that Jose Mourinho was keen on bringing Rabiot to the club, suggesting that there may be some substance to these rumours.

The midfielder has been one of PSG's key players in recent seasons, and he has racked up 218 appearances for the French giants since making his debut in 2012. He is a versatile player who is comfortable as both a creative and more defensive midfielder.

He has netted 23 goals for the Parisians and created a further 16 for his teammates, but seemingly sees his future away from the French capital. With interest in him from some of Europe's biggest clubs, the race for Rabiot's signature could certainly be one of the most exciting of the year.