Philip Billing Returns to West Yorkshire After Picking Up Injury on International Duty

Huddersfield Town midfielder Philip Billing has returned to West Yorkshire after pulling out of the Danish Under-21 squad, after sustaining an injury while on international duty.

The midfielder had been called up to represent his country's Under-21s in their final UEFA European Championship qualifier against the Faroe Islands on Tuesday, but decided to travel back to Huddersfield as a result of the knock.

Philip Billing er ukampdygtig til aftenens vigtige U21-landskamp mod Færøerne. Han er derfor vendt hjem til sin engelske klub @htafcdotcom - Vi ønsker ham god bedring. #ForDanmark pic.twitter.com/iAuaaBO44W — Fodboldlandsholdene (@dbulandshold) October 16, 2018

The 22-year-old, who scored his first goal for the Under-21s in a 1-1 draw against Poland on Friday, has played every single minute of the Terriers' Premier League campaign this season, and netted his first of the league campaign in a 1-1 draw with Everton back in September.

The West Yorkshire outfit currently sit in 18th place in the Premier League table following a difficult start to the season. The club are yet to confirm the extent of the injury the youngster has sustained.

Th announcement of the injury by the Danish football association read: "Philip Billing is incapable of making tonight's important Under-21 international against the Faroe Islands.

"He has therefore returned to his English club, Huddersfield Town - we wish him a good recovery."

Ben Early/GettyImages

The Danes, who were required to equal or better Poland's outcome against Georgia in order to book their place in Under-21 European Championship finals, equaled Poland's 3-0 with a similarly emphatic win over Faroe Island to top Group 3.