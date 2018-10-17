Philip Billing Returns to West Yorkshire After Picking Up Injury on International Duty

By 90Min
October 17, 2018

Huddersfield Town midfielder Philip Billing has returned to West Yorkshire after pulling out of the Danish Under-21 squad, after sustaining an injury while on international duty.

The midfielder had been called up to represent his country's Under-21s in their final UEFA European Championship qualifier against the Faroe Islands on Tuesday, but decided to travel back to Huddersfield as a result of the knock.

The 22-year-old, who scored his first goal for the Under-21s in a 1-1 draw against Poland on Friday, has played every single minute of the Terriers' Premier League campaign this season, and netted his first of the league campaign in a 1-1 draw with Everton back in September.

The West Yorkshire outfit currently sit in 18th place in the Premier League table following a difficult start to the season. The club are yet to confirm the extent of the injury the youngster has sustained. 

Th announcement of the injury by the Danish football association read: "Philip Billing is incapable of making tonight's important Under-21 international against the Faroe Islands.

"He has therefore returned to his English club, Huddersfield Town - we wish him a good recovery."

Ben Early/GettyImages

The Danes, who were required to equal or better Poland's outcome against Georgia in order to book their place in Under-21 European Championship finals, equaled Poland's 3-0 with a similarly emphatic win over Faroe Island to top Group 3.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)