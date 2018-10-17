Robbie Savage Makes Bold Claim About Tottenham Star After Stunning England Display

October 17, 2018

Robbie Savage has made a bold claim that Harry Kane's display during England's 3-2 win over Spain on Monday night was 'one of the best' he has seen in a Three Lions shirt. 

Tottenham striker Kane started in a front three alongside Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford during the UEFA Nations League encounter. And despite not getting on the scoresheet, Kane set up two of England's three goals as Gareth Southgate's men ran riot during a stunning first-half display in Seville. 

Former Premier League midfielder Savage compared the performance of the front three to Liverpool's attacking trio, as he singled out Kane for his impressive centre-forward play.

"Harry Kane dropping deep then the pace of Rashford, the pace of Sterling…it’s very similar to how Liverpool play with Firmino dropping deep, Salah, and Mane," Savage told William Hill's official Twitter account. 

"So, it was a great performance and especially the captain Harry Kane, just needed a goal to cap off what I feel was one of the best performances I’ve seen in an England shirt."

Sterling had put the visitors ahead after 19 minutes following a quick counter-attacking move involving Rashford before Kane came to the party. 

The England captain received a pin-point pass from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford just inside Spain's half before he held the ball up brilliantly and played a through ball to the on-rushing Rashford.

England then added a third when Ross Barkley picked out Kane inside the area, with the Tottenham star laying the ball on a plate for Sterling, who capped off a remarkable counter-attacking display. 

