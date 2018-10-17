Schalke Defender Naldo Signs Contract Extension With Bundesliga Outfit Until 2020

Schalke have announced that defender Naldo has extended his contract with the club until the summer of 2020.

Naldo, 36, has been a popular figure for the Bundesliga side since he transferred from Wolfsburg in 2016, making 58 appearances from a possible 75 league games. And the club have duly rewarded him.

Schalke's offer was a one year extension on top of the deal he initially signed in 2016, and on putting pen to paper on new terms the defender expressed his joy as he told the club's website:

“I am overjoyed at extending my time here at Schalke.

"It is an enormous club with unbelievable, loyal fans who are always behind us," and he is “looking forward to more successful years at this great club.”

His sentiment was echoed by Schalke manager Domenico Tedesco, who said: “It is great news for all Schalke fans.





“Naldo is an outstanding person both on and off the pitch. He is a unifying figure in the squad.”

The 36-year-old has scored eight goals and made a total of 75 appearances for the German outfit since his arrival, and helped guide the club to a second place Bundesliga finish last term.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Schalke this season, however, have struggled to hit their stride having picked up just two league wins to see them languishing in 15th place ahead of their clash against Werder Bremen on Saturday.