Serie A Midfielder Delivers Update on Contract Situation as Reports of Leicester Interest Surface

By 90Min
October 17, 2018

Following a summer which saw Dennis Praet linked with a move to a variety of clubs around Europe, the promising Belgian midfielder has insisted that he is happy in Serie A with Sampdoria despite reported interest from Leicester City.

The Foxes are one of the more recent clubs to have been linked with a move for the playmaker, whilst the likes of Juventus and Arsenal have also been rumoured to be interested in the former Anderlecht star in the past.

However, speaking to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, via Calciomercato, Praet was keen to commit his immediate future to Sampdoria, saying: “I’ve heard many transfer speculations but I am happy at Sampdoria and I don’t want to leave.

“Just like every young player, it’s normal to dream of joining a big club but I am not thinking about it at the moment.”

Lucas Torreira’s departure from the Serie A side over the summer saw Praet become an even more integral member of Sampdoria’s squad, following the exit of his fellow midfielder to Arsenal.


His commitment to his current side will come as a potential disappointment to Leicesterwho are said to have targeted the creative midfielder to reinforce their ranks. The unlikeliness of any imminent departure for Praet is further added to by his apparent will to extend his contract with Sampdoria to confirm his extended stay with the Serie A side.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

“We are in talks to extend my contact,” the Belgian added. “That’s what both me and the club want.”  

