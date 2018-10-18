Agent Explains Why Juventus Centre-Back Daniele Rugani Rejected Chelsea Summer Move

Chelsea target Daniele Rugani 'never had the intention' of leaving current club Juventus to move to Stamford Bridge during the summer, the centre-back's agent has revealed. This is despite a deal being reported as close to completion at the time.

It was claimed that Rugani would become Maurizio Sarri's second major Chelsea signing after midfielder Jorginho for a fee up to £44m. But the deal never materialised in the end.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Chelsea did not sign another centre-back and some may question Rugani's decision to stay put after playing just 90 minutes in Serie A and only a solitary minute in the Champions League so far this season.

Speaking about his client's situation, agent Davide Torchia has explained why the 24-year-old ultimately did not want to join Chelsea.

"The contract expires in 2021. There has been a very important request for negotiations from Chelsea, Juve evaluated it and the player has never wanted to leave," Torchia is quoted as saying by CalcioMercato.

"His aim was to win a place in the team. Juventus believed in the player and we will certainly look at the renewal issue - there is no urgency but it is not too long to wait."

VI-Images/GettyImages

Chelsea will likely turn to the market for a centre-back at the end of the season, with both Gary Cahill and David Luiz due to be out of contract come June.