Agent Explains Why Juventus Centre-Back Daniele Rugani Rejected Chelsea Summer Move

By 90Min
October 18, 2018

Chelsea target Daniele Rugani 'never had the intention' of leaving current club Juventus to move to Stamford Bridge during the summer, the centre-back's agent has revealed. This is despite a deal being reported as close to completion at the time.

It was claimed that Rugani would become Maurizio Sarri's second major Chelsea signing after midfielder Jorginho for a fee up to £44m. But the deal never materialised in the end.

Chelsea did not sign another centre-back and some may question Rugani's decision to stay put after playing just 90 minutes in Serie A and only a solitary minute in the Champions League so far this season.

Speaking about his client's situation, agent Davide Torchia has explained why the 24-year-old ultimately did not want to join Chelsea.

"The contract expires in 2021. There has been a very important request for negotiations from Chelsea, Juve evaluated it and the player has never wanted to leave," Torchia is quoted as saying by CalcioMercato.

"His aim was to win a place in the team. Juventus believed in the player and we will certainly look at the renewal issue - there is no urgency but it is not too long to wait."

Chelsea will likely turn to the market for a centre-back at the end of the season, with both Gary Cahill and David Luiz due to be out of contract come June.

