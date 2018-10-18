Barcelona Players Keen to Welcome Paul Pogba to Camp Nou Despite Doubts Over Suitability

Barcelona players are reportedly keen for Manchester United star Paul Pogba to join them at Camp Nou.

The midfielder is already close to the French contingent at Barça, while other senior stars are said believe that Pogba has a set of skills currently missing from the squad.

Pogba's future at United has become increasingly uncertain in recent weeks and months as a result of an alleged falling out with manager Jose Mourinho. It has got to the point where the rumours are claiming he has his heart set on Barça even if Mourinho is no longer in charge.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

A report from the Daily Mail points to the fact that Pogba is already friends with Barça pair Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele, who are international colleagues of his. He even visited Disneyland Paris with Dembele recently, with Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe in tow.

It is also said that senior figures Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique see merit in signing Pogba because of the presence and power that he would bring to the team.

The view in the Barça dressing room is apparently that more physical strength is something they lacked when surprisingly knocked out of the Champions League by Roma last season after the Italian club mounted an unlikely comeback in the second leg.

There are, however, doubts over Pogba as well. The Mail notes that Barça technical staff are concerned that he lacks enough positional sense and takes too many risks on the ball to fit the club's long established and revered tiki taka style of play.

It is also suggested that Barça may struggle to afford Pogba, as despite enormous expected revenue of close to €1bn for the season, vast operating costs and existing expenditure means profits may be just €11m. United would demand in excess of the £89m fee they paid in 2016.