Chelsea to Offer Eden Hazard New Mega Contract to End Speculation of Real Madrid Move

By 90Min
October 18, 2018

Chelsea look set to offer Eden Hazard a huge new contract in an attempt to fend off interest from Real Madrid, with sources suggesting that contract negotiations could be started in the coming weeks. The Belgian has been vocal about his desire to eventually join Real Madrid, but he appears to be happy in west London for the time being. 

After an impressive World Cup campaign, Hazard has started the season in scintillating form under new boss Maurizio Sarri - topping the Premier League scoring chart with seven goals. 

Chairman Bruce Buck has hinted that Chelsea could pull out all the stops in order to keep their prized asset, as reported by The Sun. 

"Every Chelsea fan in London and around the world loves Eden Hazard, and he’s not only a great footballer but I think he’s a wonderful lad," said Buck, who was speaking at a Financial Times future of football event. 

"We want him to stay and we will do what we have to do to entice him to stay. Let’s see how it goes between now and the end of the season." 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Hazard himself recently stated that a move to Madrid in the January transfer window is "not possible". The Belgian midfielder added that he has too much respect for Chelsea and does not want to leave the club on bad terms.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea's new offer will be enough to dissuade Hazard from his goal of joining Los Blancos, but fans will undoubtedly expect the clubs' management to whatever it takes to keep their star at Stamford Bridge.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)