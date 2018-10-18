Chelsea to Offer Eden Hazard New Mega Contract to End Speculation of Real Madrid Move

Chelsea look set to offer Eden Hazard a huge new contract in an attempt to fend off interest from Real Madrid, with sources suggesting that contract negotiations could be started in the coming weeks. The Belgian has been vocal about his desire to eventually join Real Madrid, but he appears to be happy in west London for the time being.

After an impressive World Cup campaign, Hazard has started the season in scintillating form under new boss Maurizio Sarri - topping the Premier League scoring chart with seven goals.

Forget the guessing. Chelsea yet have to open the (formal) contract negotiations with Eden Hazard, but it’s a priority of the club in the upcoming weeks. #cfc pic.twitter.com/AF3xsV9Bo4 — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) October 18, 2018

Chairman Bruce Buck has hinted that Chelsea could pull out all the stops in order to keep their prized asset, as reported by The Sun.

"Every Chelsea fan in London and around the world loves Eden Hazard, and he’s not only a great footballer but I think he’s a wonderful lad," said Buck, who was speaking at a Financial Times future of football event.

"We want him to stay and we will do what we have to do to entice him to stay. Let’s see how it goes between now and the end of the season."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Hazard himself recently stated that a move to Madrid in the January transfer window is "not possible". The Belgian midfielder added that he has too much respect for Chelsea and does not want to leave the club on bad terms.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea's new offer will be enough to dissuade Hazard from his goal of joining Los Blancos, but fans will undoubtedly expect the clubs' management to whatever it takes to keep their star at Stamford Bridge.