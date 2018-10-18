Chris Waddle Says Harry Winks Doesn't Offer 'Anything' to England National Team

Former Newcastle and Spurs midfielder Chris Waddle has questioned Harry Winks' importance in the England team.

The current Tottenham man made his second appearance for the Three Lions as they took to the pitch against Spain in Seville this week, helping his nation to a thrilling 3-2 win over La Roja.

However, Waddle - a former England international who made 138 appearances for Spurs side between 1985 and 1989 - has said the 22-year-old doesn't offer England that much.

“Winks doesn’t offer anything different to England," he said in an exclusive interview with sportingbet.com.

“He’s a great player with a lot of prospect, but he’s not the missing link England need. I’m not sure Winks is as creative as everyone thinks.

“England don’t have a player like Christian Eriksen, Luka Modric or Ivan Rakatic that can drive the ball forward and unlock doors.

“Winks is a hardworking tidy footballer, but he’s not like a Gerrard, who gets the ball, passes and scores.

“He may grow into that role but no one has seen him play enough to make that prediction. England are lacking creativity in midfield. We don’t have a player that can connect the defence and attack and it starves the service to the front three.”

Amazing to think that in just over 4 years time Harry Winks is going to be captain of a World Cup winning side pic.twitter.com/e1MatyoIxj — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) October 15, 2018

The footballer-turned-pundit had slightly better words for Harry Kane but reckons the forward will have a harder time scoring goals in matches than he's gotten used to.

"Kane will face a tough year from the player respect he’s earnt," he added. "After winning the World Cup Golden Boot, defenders will work even hard on the pitch to try and keep him out, but that’s something he’ll have to get used to.

"Kane will get less chances in a game now. He will have to be highly clinical in front of goal in order to keep his record up, especially as he plays a deeper role for England.

"He’s moving around the pitch a lot but he’s lost some of his sharpness which he needs back, it’ll be frustrating for him but he’s a marked man because he’s earned the respect."