Huddersfield Town Set to Be Without 3 Key Players for Crucial Liverpool Clash

Huddersfield boss David Wagner expects midfielder Phil Billing to be ready for his side's clash with Liverpool on the weekend.

The 22-year-old has been one of the Terriers best performers this season but was unfortunate to return from international duty earlier than planned as he left Denmark's Under-21s with an ankle injury.

Clint Hughes/GettyImages

Billing, though, has responded well to his treatment and is expected to be available for selection against the Reds at home on Saturday.

"He had treatment the last days and worked with our rehabilitation people," Wagner revealed ahead of the Premier League showdown, via the Irish Examiner.

"He will train for the first time today [Thursday] and hopefully he will be fine after training.

The Huddersfield coach is also hoping to have loan forward Isaac Mbenza available but has confirmed that Tommy Smith, Terence Kongolo and Danny Williams will miss the weekend's affair.

William Early/GettyImages

"Three players I am able, unfortunately, to rule out," he continued.

"Tommy Smith has a groin problem, but he should be ready next week. Terence Kongolo with his hamstring injury is out, but he is hopefully ready next week, maybe the week after.

"And Danny Williams has been back for the last two days training with the team but he needs further training, it's too early.

"Then we have a question mark over Isaac [Mbenza], who came back from international duty and his knee has a little bit of fluid.

"We are treating him and we will see how he looks tomorrow [Friday]."

There was also a positive update on the injured Ramadan Sobhi, who has been out with a knee problem.

"Ramadan has been training for 10 days and looks very good," the manager added. "But he has been out for nearly six weeks, so I have to get my head around it.

"We will give him maybe a further week of training and maybe, at first, a game with the Under 23s before we bring him into the squad for a Saturday.

William Early/GettyImages

"But I have two further days where I can see how he looks in training."