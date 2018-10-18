It would appear that Werder Bremen has seen all it needs of 18-year-old U.S. forward Josh Sargent at the reserve level.

Sargent, who scored for the U.S. men's national team vs. Peru on Tuesday, will link up with Werder Bremen's first team after impressing with the club's U-23s, its coach suggested in comments made to the Bundesliga's official website.

“This period in which [Sargent] plays exclusively in the U-23s is over,” Florian Kohfeldt said. “He looks to be a long way beyond that now.”

Sargent has been a goal-producing machine at all levels with the U.S. and Werder Bremen, most recently scoring six goals and assisting on two others in 10 games with Werder Bremen II this season. He has two goals in five caps with the U.S. and appears to be the latest youngster who will get a run at first-team minutes in the Bundesliga, joining the likes of Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie.

Sargent's first-team introduction was hinted at a few weeks ago by the club's sporting director Thomas Schaaf, who said: “I don’t think [Sargent joining the first team] will be long. We know what we have with him.”

Sargent will be looking to earn minutes for a Werder Bremen side that has been a surprise package in the Bundesliga thus far, racing out to a fourth-place start through seven matches. It's tied with three other sides on 14 points, which is three shy of Pulisic's Dortmund and one more than perennial power Bayern Munich.