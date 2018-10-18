Liverpool Fans Speculate as Nabil Fekir's 'Leaked' Interview Surfaces on Social Media Again

Social media posts, which claim to have uncovered Nabil Fekir's first interview with Liverpool prior to the deal collapsing, have gone viral, opening up wild speculation hat the France international could still join the club in the near future.

As so often is the case with supporters online, the supposed screengrab of Fekir's interview has sent Liverpool fans into overdrive, with many now speculating that the Olympique Lyonnais talisman could yet secure a move to Merseyside this season. Unfortunately for Liverpool fans however, the screenshot has now been outed as a fake.

As can be seen in the screenshot, Fekir is in the club's usual setting for where they conducted interviews at Melwood during the summer.

The same sponsorship board can be seen in chats with Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson Becker, although interviews with Naby Keita and Fabinho were done elsewhere.

We will sign Fekir in January. Remember the deal collapsed like Van Dijk last season (different reasons ik), and there was no rumours at all until December when he was signed all of a sudden.



The way we conducted for Van Dijk is the reason why I have hope for Fekir. #LFC — JP (@JurgenPressed) October 18, 2018





The fact that it’s still there and not deleted shows that it’ll be released in Jan when he comes 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Denno (@dennisedwin99) October 14, 2018

If him not joining meant we could sign Allison then I think it was a blessing in disguise with him not joining. That being said I'd still take him in a heartbeat — Stead ( ͡º ͜ʖ ͡º) (@Steeeaaaddd) October 18, 2018

That behind the scenes vlog of his first day must be mad. — JD (@Notorious_93) October 18, 2018

Remember he was supposed to sign after fabinho so yes well could be , I love it's not deleted yet so gives me hope 😍 — Fletcher (@fletcher_dyer) October 17, 2018

Some Liverpool fans, however, have held back from pre-ordering a Fekir shirt for now, claiming that although the club's decision to not delete the video - it's still private on their YouTube channel - it doesn't mean they are nailed on to land the midfielder in January.

Just stop man, he isn’t signing bro. Why get your hopes up needlessly — Portgas D. Ace (@F1ashPoint) October 18, 2018

Seriously who cares? — Tom Somers (@tommms) October 18, 2018

For fans who are confident that this 'leaked' still image is the real deal, now might be the time to grab a few pinches of salt.

There were two main flaws with the legitimacy of the screengrab prior to it being explicitly outed as phoney. Firstly, it is widely believed that Fekir's medical with Liverpool didn't actually take place at Melwood, but rather wherever the midfielder was in the immediate aftermath of the World Cup.

Secondly, what Fekir is supposedly saying in the interview are all too familiar. So familiar in fact, that the Frenchman said the exact same as what Alisson Becker, who arrived after the Fekir saga, said during his first interview at Liverpool.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

At this stage, there has been too much contradiction to say definitively whether Liverpool will go back in for Fekir in January, but one thing's for certain is that they were only moments away from signing the 25-year-old during the summer.