Man Utd Ace Emerges as £65m Target for Juventus Following Cracking England Performance

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has reportedly emerged as a target for Italian giants and Serie A championship holders Juventus in the wake of his scintillating England display this week.

The 20-year-old attacker scored with impressive aplomb in England's shock 3-2 win over Spain on Monday, popping up with the Three Lions' second goal of the match as Raheem Sterling recorded a brace to give the World Cup semi-finalists a 3-0 halftime lead.

According to a report in The Sun, Juventus are among several clubs interested in the pacy youngster, who is valued at £65m, and could possibly make a bid for his services next year.

Rashford has struggled to hold down a regular spot in Jose Mourinho's United set-up but he has been a notable presence in the side since his breakout in 2016.

The forward appeared in 35 Premier League matches for the Red Devils last term, scoring seven goals and providing five assists. However, he has found playing time hard to come by this season, in what has been a difficult 2018/19 campaign for United overall.

"Juventus have got their noses pressed to the window for Rashford, and they are ready to make an offer for him," The Sun report in quotes which they attribute to an unnamed source.

"His goal against Spain confirmed that he has what it takes to become an important player."

The player's contract is set to expire in 2020, while there is the option of triggering an additional year. It is believed that United will put up resistance and attempt to block any approach made by the Old Lady.

The England international has only made four starts under Mourinho this season, but he is still very highly regarded at Old Trafford and is considered to be the future of the club.