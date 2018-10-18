Man Utd Players Sick of 'Over the Top' Criticism From Former Stars Scholes, Neville & Ferdinand

Manchester United players are reportedly unhappy with the level of criticism they have received from former stars like Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand, with videos of their predecessors making mistakes on the pitch apparently being shared throughout the squad.

United players are also said to be surprised by the sheer number of pundits jumping on the bandwagon with lazy putdowns 'without any sort of constructive criticism'.

According to the Daily Mirror, the current squad feel that the regular criticism of them is 'over the top'. It is said that players feel the comments about them are 'too personal', while they are particularly 'upset' over accusations that they do not care about the club.

The report goes on to claim that the players believes pundits 'lack the courage' to criticise manager Jose Mourinho and therefore direct their comments towards those on the pitch. It is allegedly causing 'resentment' in the squad as the players feel they are being harshly treated.

One such example of un-constructive criticism saw former Wimbledon captain Vinnie Jones single out Marcus Rashford following his performance for England against Croatia.

"You cannot keep missing like he's missing, you've got to start putting the ball in the back of the onion bag. If you don't score you do start getting a bit of stick, and players will start being irritated," Nine-cap former Wales international Jones told talkSPORT.

"There was a good win on the table there against Croatia, but he never took one of the chances. If I was a player I'd be getting wound up about that to be honest. In the Wimbledon and Chelsea squads, we would have started taking the Mickey by now."

Scholes defended his position in an interview with ESPN earlier this week when the retired 11-time Premier League winner described himself as 'just a frustrated United fan'.