Man Utd Players Sick of 'Over the Top' Criticism From Former Stars Scholes, Neville & Ferdinand

By 90Min
October 18, 2018

Manchester United players are reportedly unhappy with the level of criticism they have received from former stars like Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand, with videos of their predecessors making mistakes on the pitch apparently being shared throughout the squad.

United players are also said to be surprised by the sheer number of pundits jumping on the bandwagon with lazy putdowns 'without any sort of constructive criticism'.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mirror, the current squad feel that the regular criticism of them is 'over the top'. It is said that players feel the comments about them are 'too personal', while they are particularly 'upset' over accusations that they do not care about the club.

The report goes on to claim that the players believes pundits 'lack the courage' to criticise manager Jose Mourinho and therefore direct their comments towards those on the pitch. It is allegedly causing 'resentment' in the squad as the players feel they are being harshly treated.

One such example of un-constructive criticism saw former Wimbledon captain Vinnie Jones single out Marcus Rashford following his performance for England against Croatia.

-/GettyImages

"You cannot keep missing like he's missing, you've got to start putting the ball in the back of the onion bag. If you don't score you do start getting a bit of stick, and players will start being irritated," Nine-cap former Wales international Jones told talkSPORT.

"There was a good win on the table there against Croatia, but he never took one of the chances. If I was a player I'd be getting wound up about that to be honest. In the Wimbledon and Chelsea squads, we would have started taking the Mickey by now."

Scholes defended his position in an interview with ESPN earlier this week when the retired 11-time Premier League winner described himself as 'just a frustrated United fan'.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)