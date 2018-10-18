Mauricio Pochettino Confirms Dele Alli Will Be Unavailable for Crucial Champions League Game

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that England international Dele Alli has been ruled out of the side's crunch Champions League tie against PSV Eindhoven.

Alli had been struggling with a hamstring injury in recent weeks, and last featured for the side on September 26. The midfielder had not been expected to make a recovery for this weekend's London derby clash at West Ham, but initial hopes he would have been available for next week's trip to the Netherlands have now been dashed.



IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The Independent report that Spurs' medical staff will now concentrate on ensuring the 22-year-old is able to feature against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on October 29.





Pochettino also revealed England left-back Danny Rose will be sidelined for a further ten days but was able to deliver more promising injury news with some of his other key players.







Danish international Christian Eriksen has sufficiently recovered from his abdominal problem and is in line to make his first appearance since September 22, whilst Belgian Mousa Dembele is also back in the frame for Pochettino's men.

Speaking about the benefit of having the international break, the Argentine manager said: "It was a good time for us because we are going to recover a few players like Christian and Mousa Dembele. It is still maybe 10 days more for Dele Alli and Danny Rose is one week more. Jan Vertonghen is a little longer."

David Rogers/GettyImages