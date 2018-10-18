Mauricio Pochettino Says Spurs Start to Season Justifies Club's Lack of Transfer Activity

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he doesn't rue the club's lack of signings in the summer, and pointed to their impressive start to the season as justification.

Spurs failed to sign a single player, the first time any club has done that since the introduction of the summer transfer window, and were heavily criticised by fans after the window closed.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Since then, however, they have won six of their eight Premier League matches, including an impressive 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Speaking ahead of Spurs' London derby with West Ham on Saturday, Pochettino said (via Sportsmole): “It was difficult to achieve the player we needed. That was impossible. I was happy and am happy with the squad that I have, 25 players.





“We have no regrets, we are happy. When we started the season with three games that we won and we were up at the top of the table people were talking in a different way, ‘Oh how clever are Tottenham because they keep all the squad from last season’.

“After we lost some games all the alarms started to make a big impact in the perception. But I need to remind everyone that this is our best start after eight games, it is the best start in the Premier League for Tottenham.

“We have one more point than last season and I am not happy about that because we are fifth in the table and the ambition is to be on the top."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Spurs find themselves fifth heading into a packed November fixture schedule, and will look to establish themselves as genuine title contenders when they host champions Manchester City next Monday.