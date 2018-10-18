New Monaco Boss Thierry Henry Talks Up Wenger & Guardiola Influences as He Takes First Steps

New Monaco boss Thierry Henry has revealed that he draws inspiration from having worked under two of the best managers of their generations.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona forward achieved much success playing for both Arsene Wenger and Pep Guardiola, and with his coaching dream finally realised with his recent Monaco appointment, he has credited his former bosses with his development as a leader.

Henry also worked under Belgium boss Roberto Martinez as an assistant coach, being part of the managerial team that led the nation to a third-place finish in the World Cup during the summer.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

He's now about to embark on a new challenge as a head coach and it will be very interesting to see how he does in his new role.

"I learned from those I worked with, whether they challenged me, or whether sometimes they did the wrong thing," the Frenchman told beIN Sports.

"Arsene unlocked so many things in my mind – what it meant to be a professional, on how to perform.

"You learn from people, but also need to put your own mix into it."

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

Henry also revealed having "re-learned" the game when he moved to Barcelona to work under Guardiola, now in charge at Manchester City.

"Pep for me is the reference. I re-learnt how to play the game when I went to Barcelona under him.

"With Pep you can just talk about the game and he will not go to sleep. You will fall asleep and he's still talking. He is way ahead of the game."

Henry takes over a struggling team who are currently in 18th place in the Ligue 1 standings with just six points to their name and already 21 points adrift of leaders Paris Saint-Germain. But he relishes the challenge and has said that their offer was one he simply could not turn down.

"For me when the offer came it was logical," he added.

"This is where I started. This club will always have a big place in my heart, so to be able to come here and start again is a dream come true."