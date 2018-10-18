Newcastle Manager Rafa Benitez Shortlists Liverpool Striking Duo Ahead of January Window

By 90Min
October 18, 2018

Rafa Benitez is reportedly eyeing January moves for Liverpool duo Divock Origi or Dominic Solanke to help improve the Magpies' goal-shy attack.

After a torrid start to the Premier League season, Newcastle find themselves winless in eight Premier League games and currently sit in 19th place.

Last January, Benitez was able to stave off relegation and achieve a 10th-placed finish by making a number of shrewd signings - including Martin Dubrovka and Kennedy.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

According to Chronicle Live, it seems Benitez hopes to replicate the same success this season, starting with either Divock Origi or Dominic Solanke.

If Newcastle are to make a move for either forward, they will have to do so on a permanent deal, as they already have the maximum two loanee signings from fellow Premier League teams in their squad. 


With this in my mind, it seems that an offer for Origi is the more viable option. 

Solanke is regarded as much more of a future prospect in Merseyside, and despite being somewhat down the pecking order at Anfield, it seems unlikely that Liverpool would be happy to let the talented youngster leave on a permanent basis.

Origi, on the other hand, is now in his fourth season at the club and has failed to ever really command a significant place in Jurgen Klopp's squad.

The Belgian spent last season out on loan at Wolfsburg and has returned to England without making so much as a gentle ripple, let alone a splash, and has yet to feature for Liverpool in the league, playing only once in the Premier League 2 division.

At 23, the Belgian international could still command a reasonable transfer fee if Liverpool were to sell him. And it seems there are plenty of suitors. Most recently Turkish champions Galatasaray were linked with a move for the striker, while Liverpool are said to want £20m for a permanent deal.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)