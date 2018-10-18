Newcastle Manager Rafa Benitez Shortlists Liverpool Striking Duo Ahead of January Window

Rafa Benitez is reportedly eyeing January moves for Liverpool duo Divock Origi or Dominic Solanke to help improve the Magpies' goal-shy attack.

After a torrid start to the Premier League season, Newcastle find themselves winless in eight Premier League games and currently sit in 19th place.

Last January, Benitez was able to stave off relegation and achieve a 10th-placed finish by making a number of shrewd signings - including Martin Dubrovka and Kennedy.

According to Chronicle Live, it seems Benitez hopes to replicate the same success this season, starting with either Divock Origi or Dominic Solanke.

If Newcastle are to make a move for either forward, they will have to do so on a permanent deal, as they already have the maximum two loanee signings from fellow Premier League teams in their squad.





With this in my mind, it seems that an offer for Origi is the more viable option.

Solanke is regarded as much more of a future prospect in Merseyside, and despite being somewhat down the pecking order at Anfield, it seems unlikely that Liverpool would be happy to let the talented youngster leave on a permanent basis.

Origi, on the other hand, is now in his fourth season at the club and has failed to ever really command a significant place in Jurgen Klopp's squad.

The Belgian spent last season out on loan at Wolfsburg and has returned to England without making so much as a gentle ripple, let alone a splash, and has yet to feature for Liverpool in the league, playing only once in the Premier League 2 division.

At 23, the Belgian international could still command a reasonable transfer fee if Liverpool were to sell him. And it seems there are plenty of suitors. Most recently Turkish champions Galatasaray were linked with a move for the striker, while Liverpool are said to want £20m for a permanent deal.