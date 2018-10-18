Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 9

With an exciting week of Nations League action now firmly in the rear view mirror, it's time to refocus our attention to Premier League football this weekend - and in particular, to our oh so important fantasy teams.

A full programme of fixtures await us, with Chelsea's clash with Manchester United in the Saturday lunchtime kick off the perfect way to kick off proceedings. Elsewhere, Manchester City host an ever improving Burnley at the Etihad Stadium, while there is a London derby of epic proportions ahead as West Ham host Tottenham.

We all know that points mean prizes, so with everything on the line, here's your ultimate guide to who you should consider drafting in this weekend - and who you should consider casting adrift.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot





Rui Patricio - Wolves' start to Premier League life has been nothing short of remarkable, after only one defeat in their opening eight games. Their success has been built on the foundations of a solid defensive setup - which has resulted in summer recruit Rui Patricio keeping four clean sheets already. Watford await this weekend and the home side will fancy their chances.





Alisson - Liverpool's famed front three may not be firing on all cylinders just yet, but there is no doubting their defensive qualities this season. New signing Alisson Becker has looked secure in goal, and against a misfiring Huddersfield attack, he'll fancy his chances of earning another clean sheet.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Who's Not





Alex McCarthy - Having conceded eight goals in three games, it's fair to say things haven't gone the Southampton goalkeeper's way of late. With a trip to free scoring Bournemouth awaiting this weekend, things may not get any easier - thats if McCarthy overcomes a slight knock to take part.

Marcus Bettinelli - It's been a baptism of fire for Fulham this season, with 21 goals shipped in their first eight Premier League games. Bettinelli may be a part of the England setup now, but based on current form, he shouldn't be in consideration for your fantasy team - unless you don't fancy keeping a clean sheet.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Defenders

Who's Hot





Aymeric Laporte - Early indications suggest this season could be a breakthrough year for the Man City defender, with the Frenchman seemingly now first choice under Pep Guardiola. A home game against Burnley awaits this weekend, and the home side will be confident of goals, goals, goals - and a clean sheet to boot.

Nathan Ake - It's so hard to predict what Bournemouth are going to do next, so picking the Dutchman comes attached with high risk. The Cherries defence has looked solid this season though and with an out-of-form Southampton side making the trip to the Vitality on Saturday, another clean sheet could be on the horizon. Take the chance and get him in.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Who's Not





James Tarkowski - Burnley appear to be overcoming their poor start to the season, with the Clarets having collected seven points from their last three outings. A trip to Man City awaits this weekend though, and you'd fancy the home side to pile on the pressure - one to bench Tarkowski for at the very least.

Pablo Zabaleta - With only one clean sheet in their opening eight Premier League games, West Ham's defence is perhaps a little low on confidence. Like Burnley, they have begun to turn results around, but face a stern test this weekend against London rivals Tottenham. The visitors, and Harry Kane in particular, seem to like scoring against the Hammers - so it's likely that Zabaleta will have a low scoring weekend.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Midfielders

Whos Hot





Eden Hazard - It's been a sensational start to the season for Chelsea's Belgian superstar, with seven Premier League goals chalked up already. A tough test against Manchester United awaits this weekend, but Hazard seems hellbent on proving his doubters wrong. Could be a big points haul in the offing.

Raheem Sterling - After ending a three year goalscoring drought for England against Spain on Monday night, Sterling is sure to be brimming with confidence heading into this weekend. Potentially bad news for Burnley then as he looks to pick up where he left off in Seville. Could be captain material.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Who's Not





Lucas Moura - The bubble has well and truly burst for Tottenham's samba star, in front of goal at the very least. Poured into hundreds of thousands of teams after his performance at Old Trafford earlier this season, things have rather tailed off since then. He's now not guaranteed a place in the team for this weekend's trip to West Ham, and it's almost certainly time to get rid.

Etienne Capoue - Watford's early season promise appears to have stalled, with their recent poor form perhaps down to a lack of creativity in front of goal. The Hornets have scored only twice in their last four games - and Capoue has failed to register a goal or an assist so far this season. Time to look at an alternative cheap midfielder.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Forwards

Who's Hot





Alexandre Lacazette - Who said that the Frenchman couldn't work in unison with teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang eh? Well, most people as it goes. Four goals in five games for Lacazette says otherwise though, and with Leicester coming up at the Emirates Stadium on Monday, more could be on the way. Potential captain material mark two.

Glenn Murray - Still in-form, still scoring goals and still causing opposition defences problems. That sums up the Brighton striker Glenn Murray's season quite well, with the 35-year-old showing no signs of slowing down. An out-of-form Newcastle are next in his sights, and the Seagulls frontman will be confident of adding more goals to his season's haul.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Who's Not





Romelu Lukaku - Manchester United fans will be hoping that Lukaku's inclusion on this list is the catalyst for a reversal in his goalscoring fortunes. Four goals are on the board already this season, but without a goal his last three games and facing a trip to Chelsea this weekend, this may not be the game where he finds form once more.

Jordan Ayew - There was a sense of optimism at Selhurst Park when Crystal Palace signed Ayew from Swansea on deadline day, but thus far, things haven't worked out too well. Without a goal in five games, he's struggling to make an impression - and a difficult trip to Everton this Sunday is unlikely to help.