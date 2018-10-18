Real Madrid Given Positive Fitness Update as Isco & Marcelo Return for Levante Clash

Both Isco and Marcelo have returned from injury and are in contention to start for Real Madrid this weekend when they take on Levante at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The pair have been missing from the first team for a number of weeks. Isco made just seven appearances before facing almost a month on the sidelines with appendicitis, while Marcelo has been recovering from a muscle injury.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

AS confirmed that both players are available for Julen Lopetegui as he looks to close the gap on La Liga's frontrunners, Sevilla.

Real Madrid are currently sat fourth in the league table, just one point behind reigning champions Barcelona and city rivals Atlético.

Pablo Machín's Sevilla, meanwhile, are two points ahead of Los Blancos in the league standings after eight games. Summer singing André Silva, on loan from Italian giants Milan, has been the key figure in Andalusia this season, scoring seven La Liga goals.

Real Madrid are currently in somewhat of a mini-crisis. Los Blancos have lost three out of their last four games across all competitions, with their only point coming during a 0-0 draw against Diego Simeone's Atlético.

Defeats to Sevilla and Deportivo Alavés, as well as their Champions League loss to CSKA Moskow, has left the club in need of a much-needed boost, something which both Isco and Marcelo's return can bring.

ANDER GILLENEA/GettyImages

Isco will help relieve some of the pressure currently on wonderkid Marco Asensio, while Marcelo's return to the first team will mean that Nacho Fernández won't have to be played out of position. The Brazilian will also help with squad player Sergio Reguilón's development.