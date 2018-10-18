Russian Side Rubin Kazan Banned From UEFA Competition Following FFP Ruling

October 18, 2018

Russian outfit Rubin Kazan have been handed a ban by UEFA after their breaking of Financial Fair Play rules, per BBC.

The Russian Premier League side won't be able to play in the Champions League or Europa League even if they qualify for either competition this season or at the end of the next.

Kazan had a settlement agreement with UEFA after their initial contravention, but they broke that as well, prompting a fresh investigation into the affairs which has resulted in a ban.

Financial Fair Play rules have been put in place to curb the habit of clubs spending more than they earn. But settlement agreements could be reached, with UEFA setting a period of time within which teams should stick to transfer restrictions and squad sizes.

The suspension should come as a big blow to Kazan, who have featured regularly in European competition in recent times.

The club is a relatively young one - founded 60 years ago - and played their first season in the Russian Premier League in 2003. They have since gone on to win league titles, claiming honours in 2008 and 2009, but could see their growth stunted by the recent sanctions.

