Tottenham Defender Prepared to Leave Spurs in Search of First Team Football in January

Tottenham centre-back Juan Foyth is reportedly considering an exit from the London club in the upcoming January transfer window, after struggling to feature this season.

The Standard reports that Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has reservations about the progress his Argentinian compatriot has made since his arrival from Estudiantes in August of last year.



Foyth - who recently won his first call-up to the Argentina senior squad - was amongst the group of Spurs players who were omitted from their Champions League squad registration for the group stage, and is seemingly only in contention for first-team action in the Carabao Cup when the side plays West Ham on October 31.

Despite Belgium international Jan Vertonghen's long-term hamstring injury ruling him out until mid-December, it is not expected that Foyth will be considered to replace his teammate.





The 20-year-old was included in the Argentina squad for the first time in his career last week, but did not end up playing against either Iraq or Brazil.





After a very quiet summer transfer window where Spurs became the first side in Premier League history to not make a single signing, the Pochettino's team are expected to be more active when the January market opens.

Blackburn playmaker Bradley Dack is rumoured to have been watched by Spurs and an offer could be made when clubs are free to negotiate at the start of the new year.





With the international break over, Pochettino's men return to Premier League action this weekend when they travel away to London rivals West Ham on Saturday afternoon.