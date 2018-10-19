Andreas Christensen Ready to Force January Exit From Chelsea Unless First Team Action Increases

By 90Min
October 19, 2018

Chelsea's Andreas Christensen will hand in a transfer request unless he starts playing games more regularly by Christmas.

The Dane is said to be unhappy after featuring only three times this season - twice in the Europa League and once in the Carabao Cup. He has failed to play a single minute of Premier League football since Maurizio Sarri took over - in stark contrast to the 2,067 minutes he played under previous manager Antonio Conte.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

With the situation looking bleak, it appears Christensen is ready to force through a January exit - with his agent and father Sten telling a Danish radio station (via The Telegraph) that his son will seek a permanent move away unless things change.

“If his situation doesn’t change around Christmas, we’ll obviously schedule a chat with Chelsea and say, ‘okay, what can we do for Andreas? Can we move him?’”

“For me it’s not a loan again. Either it’s Chelsea or else he needs to leave. I don’t think a loan is the optimal situation for Andreas. It’s sort of either or.

“I think, unfortunately, Chelsea have too many players who just go out on loan if [the club] isn’t going to use them and I don’t think Andreas should get caught in that. I’m of the conviction that we’ll attempt to move Andreas in the winter time [if he’s not playing]. Around Christmas, something else needs to happen.”

Christensen's exile coincides with Blues boss Sarri's decision to restore David Luiz to the team this season, despite the Brazilian being frozen out of the first-team picture last season.

His reintegration, along with the switching of formation to a back four, has seemingly cut Christensen out of the equation completely - meaning the Dane will potentially have a decision to make come the end of the year.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)