Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Admits Major Worry Ahead of Meeting With Leicester on Monday

By 90Min
October 19, 2018

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has admitted that his side have been winning games but with poor performances.

The Gunners have been on a fantastic winning run, recording nine straight victories after losing their opening two games of the season. Unfortunately for the Spaniard, they have looked defensively porous in most of those games and Emery admitted that the Gunners have been riding their luck.

The statistics back up Emery's point, as Arsenal have the greatest Premier League differential between expected goals and goals scored. The Gunners are looking to make it 10 consecutive wins in all competitions when they take on Leicester on Monday night at the Emirates.

Emery revealed that he fears Foxes star Jamie Vardy more than any other Foxes player. The 31-year-old striker turned down a move to Arsenal after helping Leicester to their memorable Premier League title triumph of 2015/16.

The former England international striker has often returned to haunt the Gunners by regularly scoring against them since.

"He's a very good player,” Emery said with regard to Leicester’s pacy attacking threat Vardy. "He has talent, his speed helps for the counter-press. On Monday we will not want to give him possibilities to continue scoring against us."

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Emery knows his Arsenal side must improve further if they are to challenge for a top-four place this season.

"We need to continue working calmly in our bodies and our mentality,” the Spaniard added. 

"Our target now is the same as in the first matches. The first two matches we lost, against Manchester City and Chelsea.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"But after six matches winning in the Premier League, it hasn't changed. [We need] this calm because we [beat] a lot of opposition teams with very [poor] performances. 

"We need to stay with the best teams in the Premier League. To stay with them, we need to do better and get better at different things."

