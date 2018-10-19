Arsenal, Real Madrid & Barcelona Linked With Surprise Move for Forgotten Liverpool Defender

By 90Min
October 19, 2018

Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all been linked with surprise swoops for forgotten Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno, who is due to be out of contract at the end of the season and isn't expected to sign a new one.

Such has been Andrew Robertson's form, Moreno is yet to feature in the Premier League or Champions League so far this season, with his only action coming in the Carabao Cup.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

It was a similar story for the Spaniard in the second half of last season after an ankle injury he suffered gave Robertson the opportunity to secure the place for himself and not look back.

According to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool are 'resigned' to losing Moreno as a free agent in summer. Despite the offer of an extension to remain at Anfield, the report explains that the 26-year-old has 'no interest' in signing a new deal.

Arsenal are said to have been 'alerted' to the situation. A move to north London would see Moreno reunited with Unai Emery after they worked together so well for Sevilla. It was the player's top performances under Emery that prompted Liverpool to pay £12m back in 2014.

Nacho Monreal has been first choice left-back at Arsenal this season, but the veteran, who will turn 33 years of age in February, is also out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

Emery also appears to have little faith in alternative left-back Sead Kolasinac.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

But the Gunners are apparently not alone in taking interest in Moreno. The Mirror also name drops both Real Madrid and Barcelona. Neither would likely be looking at him as a starter, but both are said to feel that signing a player of his age and experience for free is great value.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)