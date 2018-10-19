Arsenal, Real Madrid & Barcelona Linked With Surprise Move for Forgotten Liverpool Defender

Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all been linked with surprise swoops for forgotten Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno, who is due to be out of contract at the end of the season and isn't expected to sign a new one.

Such has been Andrew Robertson's form, Moreno is yet to feature in the Premier League or Champions League so far this season, with his only action coming in the Carabao Cup.

It was a similar story for the Spaniard in the second half of last season after an ankle injury he suffered gave Robertson the opportunity to secure the place for himself and not look back.

According to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool are 'resigned' to losing Moreno as a free agent in summer. Despite the offer of an extension to remain at Anfield, the report explains that the 26-year-old has 'no interest' in signing a new deal.

Arsenal are said to have been 'alerted' to the situation. A move to north London would see Moreno reunited with Unai Emery after they worked together so well for Sevilla. It was the player's top performances under Emery that prompted Liverpool to pay £12m back in 2014.

Nacho Monreal has been first choice left-back at Arsenal this season, but the veteran, who will turn 33 years of age in February, is also out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

Emery also appears to have little faith in alternative left-back Sead Kolasinac.

But the Gunners are apparently not alone in taking interest in Moreno. The Mirror also name drops both Real Madrid and Barcelona. Neither would likely be looking at him as a starter, but both are said to feel that signing a player of his age and experience for free is great value.