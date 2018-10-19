Atletico Madrid Boosted by Return of Key Defender Ahead of Weekend Clash With Villarreal

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that defender Jose Giménez will be available for his side's upcoming clash with Villarreal after recovering from a hamstring injury.

The Uruguayan was forced off the pitch during Atletico's 3-1 victory over Club Brugge in the Champions League in early October, and had to watch his side's 1-0 victory over Real Betis from the sidelines after a scan confirmed he had suffered the injury.

Atletico announced the news on their official website, saying: "Following Friday's training session, our centre back José María Giménez has been given the medical green light and will be available for the La Liga match against Villarreal."

In Giménez's absence, French defender Lucas has been used as a central defender, with the 22-year-old looking superb during the victory over Real Betis. However, Giménez will likely return to the starting lineup, where he has formed a formidable partnership with fellow Uruguayan Diego Godin.

Alongside Godin, Giménez has developed into one of Europe's finest young defenders, and their impressive was also on show at the World Cup as the duo lined up together in Uruguay's run to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Giménez joined Atletico from Uruguayan side Danubio FC in 2013, with Atletico paying just £800,000 for the future superstar. Since then, the 23-year-old has made 143 appearances for the Spanish club and was even linked with a move to local rivals Real Madrid during the summer.

However, Atletico were unwilling to allow Giménez to leave, eventually offering him a new contract to secure his future until 2023.

This season, Giménez has made eight appearances in all competitions for Los Rojiblancos, helping them to third place in La Liga. They are currently level on points with Barcelona and just one point behind current leaders Sevilla.