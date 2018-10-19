Cardiff vs Fulham Preview: How to Watch, Classic Encounters, Team News, Predictions & More

Cardiff host Fulham in Wales on Saturday as both teams attempt to put distance between themselves and bottom of the table.

Fulham come into the game off the back of a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal and will be looking to bounce back, while Cardiff were narrowly beaten by Tottenham.

Harry Hubbard/GettyImages

With Cardiff lying bottom of the table, they will be hoping to get some points on the board and need to find some goals from somewhere, with a joint lowest four Premier League strikes this season.





Fulham have not struggled as much in front of goal as their opponents but have shipped a league high of 21.





When? Saturday 20 October @ 3PM (BST) Where? Cardiff City Stadium How Can I Watch It? Final Score/Soccer Saturday

How Can I Watch Outside of UK? beIN Sports Connect, Flow Sports App or NBC etc.

Classic Encounter



Cardiff City 2-4 Fulham (2017/18)





A Boxing Day six goal thriller from last season saw Fulham knock Cardiff out of the top two places in the Championship table. Fulham were lying in mid table come Christmas with Cardiff snapping at Wolves' heels.

Fulham travelled to Cardiff and took an early lead through Tim Ream in the 12th minute. They struck again through Floyd Ayite but a spectacular effort from Kenneth Zohore gave Cardiff some hope of a comeback.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The visitors then scored a third through youngster Ryan Sessegnon before Callum Paterson scored for Cardiff to bring the tie back within one goal early in injury time, but City were finished off by a fourth from Stefan Johansen, breaking the Bluebirds' unbeaten home record for the season.

Team News

Aaron Gunnarsson is back in contention for Cardiff after recovering from a knee injury but Joe Ralls is suspended after he picked up a red card against Tottenham. Danny Ward is doubtful while Nathaniel Mendez Laing and Lee Peltier are still out with their respective injuries.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Fulham will be without Joe Bryan and Timothy Fosu-Mensah. However, the London side will be hoping club captain Tom Cairney has recovered from an injury set back against Everton to play a role.

Predicted Lineups





Cardiff: Etheridge; Manga, Bamba, Morrison, Bennett; Camarasa, Arter, Hoilett, Murphy; Paterson; Reid.





Fulham: Bettinelli; Odoi, Le Marchand, Ream; Christie, Seri, Cairney, Sessegnon; Schurrle, Vietto, Mitrovic.

Prediction





Fulham are without a clean sheet in their last 21 matches against Cardiff, but have not lost any of their last seven against the Welsh side. Their defensive record this season is poor, but Cardiff have only found the net four times in the league.

Cardiff are winless this season and have lost five in a row, and last lost six consecutive games in a league competition back in 1985.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Fulham have a strong attacking side and if they can work fluidly together they may have too much for Cardiff.





Games between these two recently typically have a fair share of goals in them and with Fulham's defensive frailties on show this season Cardiff will fancy their chances of upping their goal tally. However, Fulham will still have too much for Cardiff.





Predicted Scoreline: Cardiff City 1-3 Fulham