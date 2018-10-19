Juventus vs Genoa Preview: How to Watch, Classic Encounter, Key Battles, Team News & More

Juventus are seeking extend their incredible start to their Serie A campaign as they face Genoa at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Massimiliano Allegri's men have currently won all eight of their league matches this campaign, equalling Napoli's feat from last season, but are two shy of Roma's record back in the 2013-14 season.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

The last time I Bianconeri won their first nine league fixtures was back in the 2005-06 season, which eventually saw them stripped of their title as a result of a match fixing scandal.

Meanwhile Genoa, who sit in 11th, are hoping to bounce back from their defeat at home to Parma with a victory against the Old Lady, that could see them move within the top six.





Where? Allianz Stadium When? Saturday 20 October @ 5pm (BST) How Can I Watch? Eleven Sports

Classic Encounter





Genoa 2-4 Juventus: August 2017





Last season's reverse encounter saw Genoa get off to an incredible start. They were two up within the first seven minutes, following an own goal from Miralem Pjanić in the first minute and a penalty from Andrey Galabinov.

However, Paulo Dybala pulled a goal back seven minutes later, before finding the net from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time to level the scores.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Juan Cuadrado then combined with Mario Mandžukić to put the Turin outfit in front on the hour-mark, before striker Gonzalo Higuaín teed up compatriot Dybala to complete his hat trick and make it four, sealing the victory in the 92nd minute.

Key Battle





Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Domenico Criscito





What can you say about Ronaldo that hasn't already been said. He's a prolific goal-scoring machine and is living up to his reputation at Juventus, having signed in the summer. CR7 has been involved in nine goals in nine appearances in all competitions for the Bianconeri, scoring four and providing five assists, and will be eager to add to his tally this weekend.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Criscito has had an impressive return to I Rossoblu since arriving back in Genoa from Zenit St. Petersburg.





He has played the entirety of Il Grifone's campaign this season, helping to keep three clean sheets in all competitions. Earlier in the season, Criscito was used as a midfielder and helped to provide three assists, but has been reverted to a centre-back in each of his three previous matches. The Italian international has plenty of pace and should be able to deal with the threat from Ronaldo out wide.

Team news

Juventus may be without Dybala, who is a minor doubt through injury. The Argentine sustained a knee injury while on international duty for Argentina against Brazil, but despite it not appearing to be serious, he will undergo further tests. However, the 24-year-old could be rested for the match, ahead of the Bianconeri's crucial Champions League encounter against Manchester United.

Genoa have no significant absentees for the match against Juventus.

Potential Lineups





Juventus (4-3-3): Szczęsny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanić, Matuidi; Dybala, Mandžukić, Ronaldo.





Genoa (3-4-1-2): Radu; Biraschi, Spolli, Criscito; Pereira, Sandro, Hiljemark, Lazović; Medeiros; Kouamé, Piątek.

Prediction

Juventus are in a good run of form and should have the confidence from that streak to win this match quite convincingly.





Meanwhile, the Rossoblu haven't scored in the league away at Juventus since January 2013. They have scored just 12 goals this campaign and may find it difficult to find the net against the Scudetto holders.





Predicted Scoreline: Juventus 2-0 Genoa