Liverpool Could Be Forced to Play Crucial Champions League Clash in Empty Stadium by UEFA Sanctions

By 90Min
October 19, 2018

Liverpool face the very real possibility of playing their Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain behind closed doors, after UEFA opened an investigation against the French side's fans following altercations during their previous Champions League tie with Red Star Belgrade.

Fans of PSG are alleged to have cause serious disturbances during the match, including groups of hooded fans launching projectiles towards police and opposition fans ahead of the match with Red Star. UEFA are currently investigating the incidents, and could opt to punish the Parisians.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

French outlet L'Equipe report the potential outcomes of the situation, one of which is forcing the club to play a selection of matches in an empty stadium to punish fans for their behaviour. 

With the incidents taking place during a Champions League match, it is likely that any sanctions would relate to upcoming matches in the competition, which could affect Liverpool's clash with PSG towards the end of November.

An official from UEFA has been sent to observe the behaviour of PSG's fanbase during their upcoming matches with Napoli, both in Naples and in Paris, before ultimately ruling on the severity of any potential punishment for the club.

L'Equipe claim a decision will be made on PSG's punishment by November 22, six days before Liverpool are due to travel to the Parc des Princes for what could be a crucial match between the two sides.

UEFA could also opt to impose a partial stadium closure, limiting the amount of fans who would be allowed to watch the match, but there is also a possibility of a suspended sentence, which would only punish PSG if similar incidents occur again in the future.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

The match between PSG and Red Star, which ended in a resounding 6-1 victory for PSG, is already under investigation for match fixing after a senior Red Star official is alleged to have placed a substantial bet on his side losing the match by five goals. However, both clubs have denied any wrongdoing. 

